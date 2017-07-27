Soldiers Catch Arab Who Jumped Gaza Fence

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 6:48 am |

A barbed wire fence on Zikim beach, near the border with the northern Gaza Strip. (Corinna Kern/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers overnight Wednesday arrested a Gazan Arab who had evaded security and sneaked over to the Israeli side of the border fence with Gaza. The Arab was caught close to the crossing point. He was arrested and taken in for questioning. In a statement, the IDF said that the Arab was not found to be carrying weapons when he was arrested.

In a search of a house in the village of Idna in the south Chevron Hills early Thursday, IDF soldiers discovered a weapons cache, which included several rifles, 9-mm guns, and ammunition. An Arab in his 40s was arrested in connection with the weapons. Police in a raid on an Arab house in Yerushalayim discovered a submachine gun. The resident of the apartment was arrested.

All the weapons were collected and are to be destroyed.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 17 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.