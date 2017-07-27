Soldier Who Shot Chalamish Terrorist to Be Awarded Citation

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 6:58 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday that he plans to recommend the IDF soldier who shot and neutralized the Chalamish terrorist for a Chief of Staff citation for his action.

Liberman made the statement during a meeting in his office in Tel Aviv with Sgt. ‘A,’ 22, a member of the IDF’s elite Oketz canine unit, who is also a longtime friend and neighbor of the Salomon family.

During the meeting, the soldier recounted the series of events: “After we heard screams of the family being attacked by the terrorist, I grabbed my weapon, identified the terrorist through the window and fired one bullet at him, neutralizing him.”

At this point, his commander, who accompanied him to the meeting with Liberman, said, “he’s too modest. With great courage, he jumped onto the fence, then stood on an air conditioner [unit attached to the exterior wall] and fired.”

Then, he said, his father arrived on the scene, and they entered the Salomon house, finding the terrorist wounded on the floor. “A” and his father searched the house for any other terrorists. He ran upstairs and found the children with their mother in one of the bedrooms, who informed him that there was only one terrorist. Then they gave first aid to the injured.

The commander added that the soldier fired only one shot, because he was standing next to Yosi, and did not want to risk hitting Yosi. He held a gun to the terrorist and batted the knife out of his hand, making sure he was neutralized.”