Regional Briefs – July 26, 2017

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm |

Taxi Driver Shot in Hillcrest Last Week Has Died

HILLCREST, N.Y. – The taxi driver who was shot on a Hillcrest road last week died Tuesday, the Journal News reported. Rem Louis, 23, was driving his taxi when a car pulled up alongside him and shot a bullet. One of the car’s occupants was charged.

Stolen Rare Tortoise Returned to Animal Shelter

QUEENS – A rare African spurred tortoise stolen from an animal shelter last week was returned Tuesday when a man who received it in a tortoise trade in Connecticut realized it was stolen, The Associated Press reported. News reports originally said it was 100-years-old but the shelter says he’s only 17.

Car With No Doors Drives With Hatchet Buried in Roof

WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. – A man was arrested Monday after being stopped driving a car with no doors, no windshield and an ax embedded in the roof as if it were a tree stump, The Associated Press reported. Jared Price, 21, failed sobriety tests.

New York Bans Electronic Cigarettes at Schools

ALBANY – New York has kicked electronic cigarettes out of all public and private schools under legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The ban covers school buildings, grounds and buses. A survey this year found e-cigarette use by high school students nearly doubled between 2014 and 2016 to more than 20 percent.

NY Dentist Dies After Scuba Diving in English Channel

ALBANY – A New York dentist died Friday afternoon after scuba diving in the English Channel, The Associated Press reported. British authorities hadn’t released the name of Dr. Bruce Hottum, 63, until Wednesday, only saying he was “in his 60s from America.”

Couple Holds Up NJ Turnpike Toll Booth With Gun

NEWARK – Police are seeking a couple wanted in the armed robbery of a toll booth on the New Jersey Turnpike late Monday afternoon, The Associated Press reported. The male driver got out of a car, pressed a knife to the attendant and demanded the cash drawer before driving off.