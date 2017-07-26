Netanyahu Backs ‘Greater Yerushalayim’ Bill

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5:55 pm |

A view of homes in Maaleh Adumin (Yaniv Nadav/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday endorsed the “Greater Yerushalayim bill,” which calls for annexation of several Jewish communities over the Green Line that would become part of the capital.

The legislation would affect Gush Etzion, Efrat, Betar Illit, Givat Zeev and Maaleh Adumim, adding approximately 150,000 residents to Yerushalayim.

At the same time, it would convert Arab villages in the area that lie outside the security barrier, with about 100,000 residents, into an independent municipality within Greater Yerushalayim.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu has directed Likud MK Yoav Kisch to introduce the bill in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation when the Knesset returns from its recess in October.