Florida Yeshiva Student Raises $30,000 for Salomon Family

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5:08 pm |

The fundraising page as of 5PM ET.

YERUSHALAYIM - An 18-year-old in southern Florida, moved by the tragedy of the Salomon family who lost three members, Hy”d, in a terror attack in Chalamish last Shabbos, has raised $30,000 to assist the family, The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

“I was davening Shacharis, and I couldn’t get over how terrible it was. How am I sitting here so comfortably and I can’t do anything about it?” said yeshivah student Jacob Katz. “There’s so much that I can give to them.”

He decided to open a GoFundMe page with a goal of $36,000 on July 23. As of Wednesday, he had already collected almost $30,000.

“It’s incredible how people are responding. This is what it means to be a Jew: We care for each other,” said Katz. “We’re too small not to. We don’t have the luxury to forget about each other. That’s what it’s all about; that’s the whole point of being a people and a nation.”

Katz is working with OneFamily, an organization that provides financial and emotional support to victims of terrorism and their families, to transfer the money to the Salomons in an orderly manner.

“Everyone knew it needed to happen,” said Katz. “If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have. We’re so connected to each other, without even knowing each other.”