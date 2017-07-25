U.S. Stocks Back to Records as Corporate Profits Keep Rising

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 8:04 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stock indexes returned to records Tuesday as corporate profits continue to come in better than analysts expected.

McDonald’s and Caterpillar were among the big companies that reported healthier-than-forecast results. Sharp moves higher in prices for oil, metals and other commodities also helped lift companies that produce energy and raw materials. That more than offset losses for health care companies and stocks that pay relatively big dividends, which were hurt by a rise in Treasury yields.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 7.17 points, or 0.3 percent, to an all-time high of 2,477.08. It was the first gain for the index in four days.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.26, or 0.5 percent, to 21,613.43. The Nasdaq composite added 1.37 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 6,412.17, and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gained 12.33, or 0.9 percent, to 1,450.39. Both the Nasdaq and Russell set records.

Leading the way for the market were energy stocks, which benefited from a second strong day for the price of oil. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.55, or 3.3 percent, to settle at $47.89 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.60, or 3.3 percent, to $50.20 a barrel.

That helped energy stocks in the S&P 500 climb 1.3 percent, tied for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Devon Energy rose $1.24, or 3.9 percent, to $32.98, for example, while Marathon Oil gained 46 cents, or 3.9 percent, to $12.34.

Financial stocks were also strong after a pickup in interest rates raised expectations that banks could charge more for loans and pocket bigger profits.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 2.32 percent from 2.26 percent late Monday. The two-year yield climbed to 1.38 percent from 1.36 percent, and the 30-year yield rose to 2.91 percent from 2.83 percent.

The rise in yields came as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on interest rates. The central bank has already raised rates three times since December, but few investors expect it to make another move when it announces its decision Wednesday. Most expect the next rate increase to come later this year.

Contrarians are concerned about how much the stock market has climbed, and how smooth the ride has been, as expectations have built up this year for corporate profits will keep piling higher.

Technology stocks have been the year’s biggest stars so far, as investors have been hungry for anything with the potential to grow quickly in a slow-growing global economy. But tech stocks in the S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent Tuesday after several reported results that fell short of expectations.

Seagate Technology sank $6.56, or 16.5 percent, to $33.20 after the maker of hard drives and other electronic data storage reported weaker revenue and earnings than analysts had forecast, for example.

On the opposite side was Caterpillar, which jumped $6.36, or 5.9 percent, to $114.54 after reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its forecast for revenue and profit for the full year, citing increased demand across many of its markets.

McDonald’s rose $7.22, or 4.8 percent, to $159.07 after its revenue and earnings for the latest quarter topped Wall Street’s forecast. The burger chain has been drawing in customers with a new line of premium burgers and $1 sodas.

In the commodities market, natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil gained 5 cents to $1.57 per gallon and wholesale gasoline climbed 4 cents to $1.60 per gallon.

Metals prices also climbed, which helped to lift shares of mining companies and other raw-material producers. Copper jumped 11 cents, or 4 percent, to $2.85 per pound, while silver rose 10 cents to $16.54 per ounce and gold slipped $2.20 to $1,252.10 an ounce.

The euro rose to $1.1652 from $1.1645 late Monday. The dollar rose to 111.89 Japanese yen from 111.11 yen, and the British pound inched up to $1.3037 from $1.3036.

France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.5 percent and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.8 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.1 percent, South Korea’s Kospi index dipped 0.5 percent and the Han Seng in Hong Kong was virtually flat.