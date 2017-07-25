Regional Briefs – July 25, 2017

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:58 pm |

Driver Crashes Into River After Scrap Metal Hits SUV

CLAY, N.Y. – A driver was rescued by a passing driver Monday after his SUV crashed into a river when scrap metal from a pickup truck hit his windshield, The Associated Press reported. Jacek Mazur, 65, managed to escape the sinking vehicle. The SUV sank.

New York Renames Bridge After Fallen State Trooper

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. – A bridge on I-87 will bear the name of a state trooper struck and killed by a car last fall. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed into law the renaming of the span for Timothy Pratt who made the “ultimate sacrifice.”

Rochester Ends Library Fines For Overdue Kids’ Books

ROCHESTER – Rochester will no longer fine kids for returning library books late, The Associated Press reported. In an effort to make reading easier, a pilot program last year showed a 10 percent increase in library cards issued and more materials being checked out.

Case Cracked as Thief Refers To Himself in 3rd Person

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – State Police managed to find the thief who stole a truck from a construction site when “Jeff” was overheard on surveillance tape referring to himself in the third person, The Associated Press reported. Jeffrey Emanuel, 36, was arrested.

No Shows for Meeting to Improve Police Relations

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office’s attempt to reach out to the public Saturday bombed when not a single member of the public came, Spectrum News reported. Several officers took off two days to hand out flyers and drum up support.