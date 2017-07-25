Philadelphia-Area Transit Agency Deals With Station Spiders

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 4:35 pm |

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia area’s transit agency is dealing with a spider problem at a station in the city.

KYW-TV reports the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority has hired an exterminator to battle the bugs that keep dropping down onto waiting passengers at its station in Northern Liberties.

A SEPTA spokesman says that agency has also been cleaning light fixtures where a lot of the spiders have been hiding.

The station says it’s noticing cleaning fixtures and fewer dead spiders at the station, but says a fair number of live spiders are still emerging at night to bug passengers like Adrian Hattaway.

Hattaway says the spiders are “really bad” and that if you’re “sitting here not paying attention, they’ll be in your face before you know it.”