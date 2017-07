Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 9:50 am |

The fire at the entrance to Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Police Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - A large brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Arazim tunnel near the entrance to Yerushalayim.

Highway 1 (between Yerushalayim and Tel Aviv) was closed to traffic and traffic was directed to different routes, as firefighters battle the blaze.

Four firefighting planes came to assist the forces deployed to put out the blaze.

Last Thursday a wildfire in the Yerushalayim forest forced the evacuation of dozens of homes.