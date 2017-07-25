2005 Sketch of Manhattan Skyline By Donald Trump on Sale

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 7:10 pm |

A sketch of the Manhattan skyline, featuring Trump Tower in the center and created and signed by the president in 2005, is up for auction. (Nate D. Sanders Auctions)

NEW YORK (Washington Post) - A rare sketch of the Manhattan skyline — dominated by a tall Trump Tower — made by a future President Donald Trump in 2005 for a charity auction is hitting the market.

The sketch features the outlines of other buildings, all boxy and anonymous-looking, with Trump Tower at the center, its stepped-design facade portrayed with lines. The building is the largest in the image (though in real life, it is the 64th-tallest skyscraper in New York).

And, in a particularly Trumpian flourish, the artist signed the work with a gold marker.

The sketch, owned by an anonymous seller, is set to be auctioned Thursday by Los Angeles-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions, with bidding set to start at $9,000.

According to the auction house, the drawing was done for a fundraiser sponsored by the print and mail company Pitney Bowes, in which public figures such as Sens. John McCain and Joe Lieberman contributed artworks, which were auctioned to raise money for literacy programs.