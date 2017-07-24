Regional Briefs – July 24, 2017

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 8:22 pm |

10 French Teens Arrested For Burglarizing Dozen Cars

SECAUCUS, N.J. – Ten French teenagers on vacation were arrested Saturday for burglarizing 12 vehicles, the Jersey Journal reported. The teens, who range in age from 13 to 17, were seen by a cop walking between cars with flashlights.

Leader of Shoplifting Ring Sentenced to Five Years

TRENTON – The leader of a shoplifting ring was sentenced Friday to five years for stealing $20,000 in clothing and electronics from Target, Walmart and Burlington Coat Factory, The Press of Atlantic City reported. Chiara Pender, 30, would return the loot in exchange for gift cards that she would resell.

Blooming Business Grows Cash-crop on Front Lawn

BAY SHORE, N.Y. – A couple of enterprising land lovers have been stopping traffic with their blooming business venture: cultivating crops on a front lawn and then selling the produce, The New York Times reported. Jim and Rosette Bassima Adams were inspired by the locally sourced food of her native Uganda.

Comrades Finish Treehouse Slain State Trooper Started

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. – Some 35 officers completed a treehouse a state trooper was building for his 13-year-old daughter when he was killed in the line of duty, the Post-Standard reported. Joel Davis, 36, was shot two weeks ago after responding to reports of gunfire at a home.