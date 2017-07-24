Metal Detectors May Soon Be Removed

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 12:42 pm |

Israeli police officers guard as Muslims worship last week at the Lion’s Gate, the entrance to Har HaBayis. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - A climbdown from the Israeli position that the metal detectors will stay appeared to be in the offing on Monday as a senior political source was quoted by Arutz Sheva as saying that the police are recommending an alternative.

The magnetometers may be replaced with mirrored cameras and other technological solutions that will deter terror attacks on Har HaBayis, but will be more acceptable to the Muslim leaders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held consultations Monday afternoon with the heads of the defense establishment on the twin crises, with Jordan and the Har HaBayis standoff, ahead of a Security Cabinet meeting later in the evening.