Business Briefs – July 24, 2017

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 9:27 pm |

In Google Vs. the EU, a $2.7B Fine Could Just Be the Start

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Google parent Alphabet Inc. booked a $2.7 billion fine against its quarterly earnings based on a ruling by European antitrust authorities. Although the search giant can shrug off the cost, doubts linger about its ability to operate freely on the continent going forward.

Fed Will Likely Focus on Low Inflation But Leave Rates Alone

WASHINGTON (AP) – Low inflation will likely be a key discussion point when the Federal Reserve holds its latest policy meeting. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate twice this year, but no one expects another rate hike when its meeting ends Wednesday. And unless inflation picks up, some analysts foresee no further increase this year.

Europe Concerned at Impact of U.S. Energy Sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) – European Union officials are “activating all diplomatic channels” to press home their concerns that looming U.S. energy sanctions against Russia could impact Europe’s energy supplies. U.S. lawmakers are scheduled to consider the sanctions package as early as Tuesday, and the bill could be sent to President Donald Trump before Congress breaks for the August recess.

Health Officials: Norovirus Likely Caused Chipotle Illnesses

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say norovirus was likely the cause of the reported illnesses that temporarily shut a Chipotle last week. The store reopened after sanitization last Wednesday and officials say they’re not aware of any customers becoming ill since then. They say 135 individuals have reported becoming ill. Norovirus is a leading cause of illnesses from contaminated food.