Police Install Hi-Res Cameras as Har HaBayis Security Alternative

Clashes erupt between Israeli police and Palestinians in the East Yerushalayim neighborhood of Ras el Amud, outside the Old City, Friday. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israel installed new security cameras Sunday at the entrance to Har HaBayis, as officials began indicating it was considering “alternatives” to the metal detectors that set off a weekend of violence and raised tensions in the region.

Israel set up the new security measures last week after Arab terrorists opened fire from Har HaBayis, killing two Israeli policemen.

Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, who heads the Israeli defense body for Palestinian civilian affairs, said Israel was open to alternatives to lower the tensions.

“The only thing we want is to ensure no one can enter with weapons again and carry out another attack,” he said. “We’re willing to examine alternatives to the metal detectors as long as the alternative solution ensures the prevention of the next attack.”

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, police set up an array of cameras at the entrance to Har HaBayis, with rumors swirling overnight that the current security measures would be removed. The cameras are said to be high-resolution cameras, which will make it easy for police to check the identity of those entering the site, and to determine if any of those trying to enter poses a threat – with police standing by to arrest targeted threats. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office Sunday morning said that nothing would change at Har HaBayis until the Cabinet discussed the situation.

Speaking to Yediot Acharonot, dozens of Arabs who arrived for early-morning prayers Sunday expressed opposition to the placement of cameras at the entrance to the Har HaBayis compound. Those volunteering to speak to reporters said that they would oppose the cameras as fiercely as they opposed the body scanners and metal detectors, and promised that riots would continue until all security measures were removed.

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on the violence in Yerushalayim on Monday. In a statement, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “the death of three Palestinians in clashes with Israeli security forces” and called for an investigation into the incidents. “His thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” the statement by Guterres’s office said, urging “Israeli and Palestinian leaders to refrain from actions that could further escalate the situation.” The statement made no mention of the three Israelis, Hy”d, who were murdered as they were finishing Shabbos dinner in the town of Chalamish Friday night.