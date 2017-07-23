Israeli Embassy Official in Amman Stabbed, Seriously Wounded

Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 2:53 pm |

Jordanian riot police stand guard during a demonstration near the Israeli Embassy in the capital Amman in October 2015. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images)

YERUSHALAYIM - An official at the Israeli embassy in Amman was stabbed and seriously wounded at the embassy compound on Sunday, according to Jordanian media reports.

The embassy was cordoned off following the attack.

The attacker was reportedly shot and wounded, according to initial reports.

More details to follow.

Meanwhile, also on Sunday evening, IDF soldiers shot and lightly wounded a Palestinian Authority resident at Hamra checkpoint in the Jordan Valley after he failed to cooperate with their call to halt and tried to run away.

The man, who it turned out was unarmed, was slightly wounded and taken for treatment by the Red Crescent, according to Israeli media. The IDF has confirmed that the incident took place but did not provide any further details.