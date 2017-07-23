Arab League Chief: Israel ‘Playing With Fire’ Over Har HaBayis

Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 9:08 am |

Israeli police officers stand guard next to metal detectors at an entrance to Har HaBayis, Sunday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League has warned Israel is “playing with fire” over the “red line” of Yerushalayim and its foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday over Israeli-Palestinian violence, according to statements on Sunday.

Israel sent extra troops across Yehudah and Shomron after violence erupted over Israel’s installation of metal detectors at entry points to Har HaBayis.

“Jerusalem is a red line that Muslims and Arabs cannot allow to be crossed… and what is happening today is an attempt to impose a new reality on the Holy city,” Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

“The Israeli government is playing with fire and risking a major crisis with the Arab and Islamic world.”

Arab League foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Cairo on Wednesday, the group said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council plans to meet on Monday to discuss the bloodiest spate of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years. Sweden, Egypt and France requested the meeting to urgently discuss de-escalation in Yerushalayim.

Israeli military commanders have warned violence may escalate.