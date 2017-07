Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11:22 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say three people have been injured in a wreck that sent a car onto the sidewalk on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at East 85th Street and Park Avenue, one of the city’s most storied and elegant residential boulevards.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows that two cars collided, and one went onto the sidewalk. Police say the drivers of both cars and a pedestrian were injured, none seriously.