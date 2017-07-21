Sanz-Zhviller Rebbe of Union City, Zt”l

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 6:48 am |

The Rebbe, zt”l.

The Chassidic world was plunged into mourning with the petirah Friday morning of the Sanz-Zhviller Rebbe, Harav Shlomo Goldman, zt”l.

Harav Shlomo was born in Yerushalayim in 5707/1947, to his father Harav Mordechai of Zhvill, the Yekara D’Malka, and his mother Rebbetzin Sheina Rochel.

Rav Mordechai who was the son of Harav Gedaliah Moshe, who was the son of Harav Shlomo (Reb Shlomke) of Zhvill. He was named for his illustrious great-grandfather who was niftar just over a year before he was born.

In 5727/1967, Reb Shlomo married Rebbetzin Miriam Leah, the eldest daughter of the Klausenberger Rebbe, zy”a.

After several years in Eretz Yisrael, he moved to America, to be near his father-in-law, who was living at that stage in Union City, New Jersey. He was appointed Rav and Rosh Yeshivah.

He served as Rebbe in Union City after the petirah of his father-in-law, leading the Klausenberg beis medrash in Union City.

In recent months, the Rebbe was hospitalize several times, and was niftar Friday morning.

Levayah details will follow, b’ezras Hashem.