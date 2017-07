Friday, July 21, 2017 at 12:26 pm |

A Q train in Brighton Beach. (File)

NEW YORK (AP) - A minor derailment in Brooklyn snarled service for some New York City subway riders.

No injuries were reported after some wheels of a southbound Q train went off the track in Brighton Beach around 9 a.m. Friday. Service on the B line also was briefly affected.

The passengers on the derailed train were put on a rescue train.

Transit in and around New York City has been plagued by a series of recent derailments, delays and breakdowns.