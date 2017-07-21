BREAKING: 3 Israelis Killed in Terror Attack in Chalamish

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 4:48 pm |

A Palestinian uses a slingshot against Israeli soldiers during clashes in Bethlehem on Friday. (AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi)

(AP) - Three Israelis were stabbed to death Friday night, by a Palestinian terrorist who sneaked into their home in the Shomron community of Chalamish, also known as Neveh Tzuf.

Israeli media reported that the Palestinian attacker was shot and wounded and also taken to hospital.

The violence came at the end of a day of clashes between Arab rioters and Israeli police over the installation of metal detectors at the entrance to Har HaBayis, following a terror attack last Friday in which two Israeli Druze policemen were killed.