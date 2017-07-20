Wizz Air Seeks Base at Ben Gurion

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 4:44 pm |

A Wizzair plane preparing for takeoff at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Hungarian low cost carrier Wizz Air is seeking to finalize an agreement with Israeli airport authorities to establish a base for its fleet at Ben Gurion,

Globes reported on Thursday.

If the deal goes through, Wizz Air will become the first foreign airline to have its own base in Israel, where it can provide maintenance, repairs and other logistical services for its planes flying in and out of Israel.

Wizz Air founder and chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “We have begun talks on the subject with the authorities that are responsible for this in Israel, and we have a strong motivation to open the base. Israel is an important market for us, and we want to increase our involvement in this market beyond flights.”

“We currently operate flights between Israel and 18 destinations in nine countries, and we have plans to continue growing in this market. Since we opened our first route to Israel, the number of passengers has constantly grown every year,” he added.