Stabbing Attack in Gush Etzion Thwarted; Soldiers Safe

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 7:12 am |

Israeli soldiers gesture at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack in the Arab village of Tuqu, Thursday. (Reuters/Mussa Qawasma)

YERUSHALAYIM - The IDF said that an attempted stabbing near Tekoa Thursday afternoon has been thwarted.

An Arab terrorist approached a soldier near the entrance to the Arab village of Tuqu, which is next to the Jewish town Tekoa in Gush Etzion. Soldiers stationed at the entrance with the would-be victim opened fire on the stabber. An IDF spokesperson said that, responding to the immediate threat, soldiers shot and killed the terrorist.

No injuries were reported in the incident, b’chasdei Shamayim.

Palestinian medical and security sources identified the slain Palestinian as 26-year-old Muhammad Hussein Ahmad Tnouh.

The Tekoa community alerted its residents to the attack, telling them to keep away from the area and off the road until further notice.

Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured Tuesday afternoon in a car-ramming attack near Kiryat Arba, outside Chevron. According to an IDF statement, an Arab terrorist drove up to an IDF checkpoint and suddenly accelerated, hitting the soldiers. Other soldiers immediately opened fire and killed the terrorist.