Soldiers Shut Down Chevron-Area Weapons Workshops

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 3:50 am |

Weapons found in the IDF raid on a weapons workshop, Wednesday night. (Police Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers and Shin Bet agents overnight Wednesday shut down two workshops for the manufacture of arms in the Arab village of Hirbet Rak’a, in the Chevron area. The workshops produced dozens of weapons a year. Equipment seized at the workshops included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

IDF soldiers also tracked down and recovered weapons that had been stolen from the army. The weapons, located in Palestinian Authority-controlled villages, were found in Kfar Yatta and in the village of Bani Naim, both south of Chevron, and in Chevron itself. Among the stolen weapons were shotguns and machine guns. Several arrests were made.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.