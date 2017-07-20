Regional Briefs – July 20, 2017

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 8:15 pm |

Woman Finds Anniversary Band Among Tons of Garbage

WOODMERE, N.Y. – A woman who accidentally threw out her diamond anniversary band after placing it in a paper towel found it after sifting through 5,000 pounds of trash, Newsday reported. Jodi Elder, who is married for 51 years, got it from her husband 35 years ago.

Man Gets 22 Years for Assaulting Cop With Hammer

NEW YORK – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison for slamming a police officer in the head with a hammer after attacking three random victims in May of 2015, The Associated Press reported. David Baril, 32, went on a rampage over a span of several hours in Manhattan.

Christie Says Booing Comes With Job

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Days after getting booed after catching a ball at a game, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday that it comes with the job, The Associated Press reported. He said the only politician cheered at a game was President Bush after 9/11.

Cuomo Uses Campaign Funds for Senator’s Birthday Gift

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo dipped into his $22 million campaign account to send a 50th birthday gift to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — a Tiffany pen worth $212, the New York Post reported. The governor’s spokesman said it was given as part of his official duties.