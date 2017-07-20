Powerful Storms Cause Damage, Flooding in Midwest

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 8:08 pm |

A section of North Oak Street in Arcadia, Wis., on Thursday. (Chuck Miller/The Daily news via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Areas of the Midwest are recovering from massive storm damage that occurred Wednesday and early Thursday.

Storm damage and flooding in Wisconsin and Minnesota closed roads and triggered mudslides. Thunderstorms in Iowa produced a possible tornado that caused heavy damage to buildings in a city near the Mississippi River.

Pedro Martinez makes his way across Main Street in downtown Arcadia on Thursday. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Among the locales most affected was Arcadia, a city of 2,900 people in western Wisconsin. Several hundred Arcadia residents voluntarily evacuated flooded neighborhoods and the downtown area starting about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Robert Reichwein told The Associated Press. The evacuation included the overnight shift at Ashley Furniture, a major manufacturer in Arcadia.

Reichwein said that Turton Creek overflowed its banks, also flooding the city’s main thoroughfare, Highway 95. The Red Cross set up a shelter at a church for evacuees.

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, a mudslide closed part of Highway 95 near Fountain City. Numerous roads in Vernon and Buffalo counties were also affected by flooding.

In Minnesota, officials say mudslides or flooding have made parts of some highways impassable, including Interstate 90 and Highways 16, 26 and 61 in Winona and Houston counties. Forecasters say up to 7 inches of rain fell overnight.

Storm damage on Main Street in McGregor, Iowa. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP)

In northern Iowa, powerful storms damaged homes, buildings and crop fields. The National Weather Service said wind gusts to 75 mph and heavy rain were reported Wednesday evening in several locations, and a tornado was reported 2 miles west-southwest of Fort Atkinson. No injuries were reported.

Storm damage on Ann Street in McGregor, Iowa. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Residents and officials said trees and power lines were knocked down, leaving hundreds of people without electricity. Officials say the city of McGregor was particularly hard hit, sustaining damage to City Hall and several other structures downtown.

Authorities say a semitrailer was toppled on Interstate 35 near Hanlontown, and a man was taken to a hospital in Waukon after his barn blew over, pinning him inside.