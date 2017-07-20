Baruch Dayan Ha’emes: Mrs. Shaindel Weinreb, A”h

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11:40 pm |

NEW YORK - Mrs. Shaindel Weinreb passed away suddenly Thursday.

Mrs. Weinreb and her late husband, Reb Aryeh Leibish Weinreb, were prominent Boyaner chassidim. She was the mother of two daughters and one son, the world-renowned baal tzedakah Reb Yaakov (Yatty) Weinreb.

The levayah was held in New York Thursday and will continue to Yerushalayim. The aron will leave the Boyaner kloiz in Yerushalayim at 2:00 p.m. Friday, for kevurah on Har Hamenuchos.

A full tribute will, iyH, appear at a later date.

Yehi zichrah baruch.