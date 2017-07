Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 8:50 pm |

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Capitol Hill last week. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(The Washington Post/Hamodia) - Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, his office said Wednesday.

The Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix said that tests revealed “a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma” that was associated with a blood clot above his left eye that was removed last week.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team,” said the hospital in a statement. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

McCain, 80, was treated for the blood clot last week. His office announced last Saturday that he would be away from the Senate all of this week.

“The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent,” the hospital said in its statement.

In a statement on Twitter, McCain’s daughter Meghan said that the family would be “grateful” for prayers.

“It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father,” Meghan McCain wrote. “He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”