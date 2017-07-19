Hamodia Awarded For Excellence

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 9:53 am |

The Associated Press Association and The American Jewish Press Association Awarded Hamodia For Excellence Four Times In Editorial, Reporting And Design

Excellence in Editorials Writing

1st Place

EDITORIALS

Reformed and Redeemed

by Harav Chaim Kohn

Excellence in Editorials Writing

1st Place

EDITORIALS

No Time To Lose

by Ruth Lichtenstein

Excellence in Editorials Writing

1st Place

EDITORIALS

Where Do We Go From Here?

by Ruth Lichtenstein

Best Graphic Illustration

1st Place

Battle Plan

by Rachel Alyeshmerni

Excellence In Enterprise Or Investigative Reporting

1st Place

Obamacare

by Yochonon Donn