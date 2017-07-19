France’s Armed Forces Chief Resigns Over Macron Budget Cuts

French President Emmanuel Macron (L.) and Chief of the Defense Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers  attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Friday. (Reuters/Charles Platiau/File Photo)

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s head of the armed forces Pierre de Villiers has resigned, a statement from his office said, days after a public dispute with President Emmanuel Macron over proposed defense budget cuts.

In the statement, de Villiers said he had sought to maintain a French defense force able to do an increasingly difficult job within the financial constraints imposed on it.

“In the current circumstances I see myself as no longer able to guarantee the robust defense force I believe is necessary to guarantee the protection of France and the French people, today and tomorrow, and to sustain the aims of our country,” he said.

He said that as a result he had tendered his resignation to Macron and that it had been accepted.