Cuomo to Long Island Commuters: Help Is on the Way

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 7:37 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a message for frustrated commuters on Long Island: Help is on the way.

Speaking to a meeting of the Long Island Association Wednesday, the Democrat said $5.6 billion in upgrades will transform the Long Island Rail Road and help make up for decades of neglect.

The work will involve laying 10 miles of new track to ease congestion along the busiest part of the rail road, along with the replacement of 20 miles of aging track. Stations will be renovated, parking will be added and signal switches and other equipment will be upgraded.

Transit in and around New York City has been plagued by a series of recent derailments, delays and breakdowns, prompting Cuomo to warn of a difficult summer for commuters.