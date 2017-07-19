Beit Shemesh Hosts Arab-Chareidi Business Cooperation Conference

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 6:24 am |

EU Ambassador to Israel Lars Faaborg-Andersen speaks at the conference.

YERUSHALAYIM - Dozens of businesspeople participated in a unique business conference hosted by the Beit Shemesh Municipality and Mayor Rabbi Moshe Abutboul. The conference was attended by the ambassador of the European Union, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, numerous MKs, senior business personalities and council heads.

This is the second meeting that took place under the initiative of the Kesharim organization, assisted by the European Union. Nearly 100 businesspeople from across the spectrum of the Israeli business community attended. This meeting was a platform for them to be introduced to others and to forge productive contacts.

A delegation from the European Union, including the economic affairs attaché of the EU, were available to provide information about the opportunities that lie in the European market.

The ambassador Lars Faaborg-Andersen, who is set to end his tenure in the region, related that he was very pleased to be able to participate in such an event, whose very existence indicates that it is a vital project that is sure to continue, expand and thrive.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Rabbi Moshe Abutboul (C) chaired the event in the Beit Shemesh town hall.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Rabbi Moshe Abutboul, who hosted the participants at the town hall, praised the initiative and stated that if there are people seeking to bring quiet to the region, then this is the only way, by forging business contacts that will bring about participation between all the populations, Jewish and Arab, that live side by side.

Later, businesspeople made presentations about the plans and goals for their businesses, and the ways they see of advancing commercial cooperation.

The guest of honor at the event was Health Ministry Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, who welcomed all the participants, and clarified that he expects all the government ministries to work with the same agenda as the Health Ministry, which does not favor any one region or sector over another.

“Just this past year,” he related, “I advanced the establishment of emergency clinics in several Arab towns, the same way I promote similar initiatives in the periphery and the distant northern towns. That is what I have done and will continue to do, and I expect that the same policies be implemented in all government ministries, who should work for the citizens of the state with no discrimination.”