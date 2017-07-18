U.N. Security Council to Discuss Hezbollah Border Violations

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 5:40 pm |

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

YERUSHALAYIM - In response to Israeli complaints that Hezbollah has been violating ceasefire arrangements along the Israel-Lebanese border, the United Nations Security Council has scheduled a discussion for Thursday, according to media reports.

Israel released a video on Tuesday showing Hezbollah operatives using a NGO observation post to gather intelligence on activities in Israeli territory.

“Hezbollah is gaining ground in southern Lebanon, and has even established a military infrastructure of rockets aimed at northern Israel, knowing that it is endangering the population [civilians in south Lebanon],” the IDF said, adding that the terrorist group “is able to maintain the secrecy of its intentions while avoiding UNIFIL criticism [because of] warnings from the Lebanese Army.

Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon demanded several weeks ago that action be taken to remove installations of NGO “Green Without Borders,” which he charged is a Hezbollah front. However, U.N. officials at the time maintained that there was no substance to the charge.

U.N. spokeswoman Eri Kaneko rejected Israel’s accusations, and said that UNIFIL “has not observed any unauthorized armed persons at the locations or found any basis to report a violation of Resolution 1701. UNIFIL remains vigilant and continues to monitor the Blue Line,” she said.

The IDF published similar footage in June.

Maj.-Gen. Herzel Halevi, the commander of Military Intelligence, said that the NGO front was just another part of Hezbollah’s program to “further entrench its terrorist infrastructure [in the area].”

Hezbollah is “once again blatantly breaching U.N. Resolution 1701,” which called for the disarmament of armed groups in Lebanon, Halevi added.