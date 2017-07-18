Regional Briefs – July 18, 2017

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 7:30 pm |

Empty LIRR Train Partially Derails, Delaying Some Service

LONG BEACH, N.Y. – A Long Island Rail Road train with no passengers went off the tracks at a rail yard Tuesday morning, leading to rush-hour delays on its Long Beach line, Newsday reported. Buses were provided until partial train service was restored two hours later.

NY, Philadelphia Networks Others to Host NJ Debates

TRENTON, N.J. – Media stations in New York and Philadelphia along with other sponsors will be hosting three debates in this year’s contest to succeed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the Election Law Enforcement Commission announced Tuesday. These include ABC, Univision, CBS and Gannett.

Taxi Driver Shot While Driving Near Monsey

HILLCREST, N.Y. – A 23-year-old cab driver driving through Hillcrest Monday afternoon was shot at by a mysterious assailant, causing him to crash his car into a tree, The Associated Press reported. The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center and police are investigating.