IDF Soldier Lightly Injured in Arab Riot

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 4:49 am |

Arabs riot at the Kalandiya checkpoint. (Issam Rimawi/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - An IDF soldier was injured Monday night in an Arab riot in the Jilazoun refugee camp near Ramallah. Rioters threw rocks and stones at an IDF patrol, which used anti-riot measures to restore calm. The soldier was treated at the scene for light injuries. Four local residents were arrested for starting and encouraging the riot.

An IDF drone fell early Tuesday in an area near Shechem. The drone, which fell in Area A, was returned to the IDF by Palestinian Authority police, via the Civil Administration. No sensitive information or weapons were on the drone, the army said in a statement. An investigation has been opened on how the drone failure came about.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.