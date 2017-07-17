Regional Briefs – July 17, 2017

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 9:17 pm |

Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead in Neighbor’s Pool

GALLOWAY, N.J. – A 2-year-old child who went missing Sunday morning was tragically found dead in a pool in a neighbor’s home, The Associated Press reported. This is the third drowning involving local children in July.

Bee Swarm Who Attacked Keeper Moved to Farm

RAMSEY, N.J. – The beehive which attacked a beekeeper and his wife was moved Sunday to a farm a short distance away, The Record reported. It’s unclear what angered the colony, but the couple was hospitalized Saturday after the bees swarmed the town.

Police Vehicle Strikes Two at Long Beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. – An officer driving a police car struck two people on the beach Sunday night, sending all three to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, The Associated Press reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Cuomo Says Tourism Is Booming in the Adirondacks

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that tourism in the Adirondacks is booming, with more than 12 million visitors contributing $1.3 billion to the local economy. Cuomo spoke at the Adirondack Challenge, which featured fly fishing, horseback riding, golf and a motorcycle ride.