Memorial to Munich Massacre Victims to Be Inaugurated

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 4:35 pm |

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Yerushalayim in May. (Mark Neyman/GPO)

YERUSHALAYIM - Forty-five years after the horrific massacre of Israeli Olympic athletes at Munich, a memorial will be inaugurated in the German city.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is scheduled to visit Germany September 5-7, along with family members of the 11 slain athletes and trainers murdered by terrorists in the 1972 Munich Massacre.

President Rivlin will be joined by President of Germany, Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, together with the hosting Minister-President of Bavaria, Horst Seehofer.

Rivlin commented on Monday, saying, “I am honored to join my honorable friend the President of Germany, to inaugurate this moving tribute to our fallen brothers. These proud sportsmen were murdered in cold blood, by vicious terrorists; and though 45 years has passed since that dark day in September, their memory is engraved in our hearts. This memorial must stand as a witness to the dangers of hatred and the cruel brutality of terrorism, as well as to the promise that those who perpetrate and support terrorism will pay the price.”