BREAKING NEWS: Deadly Accident in Times Square; 1 Person Dead, 19 Injured

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 12:38 pm |

The vehicle involved in the deadly accident in Times Square Thuersday morning. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

NEW YORK - A car struck a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday morning, killing one person and wounding 19. The NYPD says the incident is not terror-related.

The maroon sedan crashed into pedestrians before hitting a traffic pole and vehicle barriers on the corner of 45th and Broadway and flipping on its side.

Witnesses told police that the driver appeared to be intoxicated, the Associated Press reported. The driver, a 26-year-old Bronx man whom local media have identified as Richard Rojas, has had two previous DWI arrests. He is in police custody.