Report: Economic Incentives for Palestinians

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 4:30 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Peace dividends are being dangled in front of the Palestinians to bring them back to the peace table.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is busy preparing a bundle of economic incentives for the Palestinians ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit next week, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

Among the items said to be included are the opening of the Allenby Crossing to Jordan, expansion of industrial zones and expedited transfer of taxes that Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

The proposals will be set before the Cabinet for approval on Sunday, the report says.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and the Palestinian head of finance Shukri Bishara reportedly met on Wednesday to work out details