NY Settles Housing Case Involving Ex-Nazi Enclave

YAPHANK, N.Y. – New York announced Wednesday a settlement with a housing enclave that was a Nazi camp in the 1930s, The Associated Press reported. The German American Settlement League agreed to stop limiting home ownership to people of German descent.

Teen Charged With Torching Black Family’s Garage

SCHODACK, N.Y. – A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with torching a black family’s garage and spray-painting racist graffiti and swastikas late Sunday night, The Associated Press reported. The flames damaged the adjacent home where a couple and their five young children were sleeping.

Winner of $7M Lottery Has ‘No Clue’ What to Do With it

BRONX – A bartender who bought a lottery on a whim hit the jackpot Tuesday, winning $7 million, the Associated Press reported. Michael Moriarty, 56, says he has “no clue” what he’ll do with his winnings, around $4 million after taxes.

Pilot Walks Away After Vintage Plane Crash

EAGLESWOOD, N.J. – The pilot of a vintage airplane was able to walk away unscathed Tuesday night after his plane crashed into a large tree in front of a house, The Associated Press reported. The red 1947 Stinson 108-2 broke in two, with the tail lodged in the tree.