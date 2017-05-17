NYPD Arrests Teen in Fire at Vacant Synagogue

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 3:24 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Firemen spray the burned Beth Hamedrash Hagodol on Sunday. (Reuters/Joe Penney)Police say they’ve arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a fire that destroyed a vacant Lower East Side synagogue that once housed one of New York City’s oldest Orthodox Jewish congregations.

The NYPD said Wednesday that the boy was in custody on an arson charge.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said previously that police were reviewing surveillance video showing several teens fleeing the area at the time of the blaze around 7 p.m. Sunday.

It took firefighters about two hours to bring the fire under control.

The Gothic structure was built in 1850 as a church.

It was purchased in 1885 by the Orthodox congregation.