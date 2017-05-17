Israeli Driver Opens Fire on Arab Rioters

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 5:56 am |

Israeli soldiers on Road 60. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - An Israeli driver opened fire on a gang of about 20 Arab rioters who attacked his vehicle with rocks and bricks. One of the Arabs was moderately wounded. The Arabs scattered after the shots were fired. The IDF has opened an investigation into the incident.

The incident occurred on Road 60, north of the Binyamin town of Ofra. The shooter and a passenger in the vehicle were detained by police. According to their attorney Itamar Ben Gvir, the two were acting in self-defense. “Two Jews were forced to open fire in order to defend themselves in a situation that endangered their lives,” he said in a statement. “The two were attacked by dozens of rock throwers, who continued to riot even after the detainee fired into the air.” Only after one of the rioters was hit did they disperse.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 24 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.