Smoke in Cockpit Sends Philadelphia-Bound Plane Back to NY

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 1:10 pm |

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) - Smoke in the cockpit forced an American Eagle flight to return to an airport on Long Island.

Newsday reports that the flight was carrying 40 passengers to Philadelphia. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine turboprop de Havilland DH8 landed safely at Long Island MacArthur Airport before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It had departed about 40 minutes earlier.

The airline says a mechanical problem was fixed and the flight went on to Philadelphia later in the morning.

The FAA says it is investigating.