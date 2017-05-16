Biggest Ever Turkish Business Delegation Arrives in Israel

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 4:19 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Renewed tensions in the bilateral relationship notwithstanding, the largest business delegation from Turkey ever to arrive in Israel landed on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by Mehmet Buyukeksi, chairman of the Turkish Export Assembly, was comprised of over one hundred industrialists and businessmen from the 13 largest companies in the country.

Shraga Brosh, president of the Israeli Manufacturers Association, hailed it as “an unprecedented” event, which testifies to the great potential for trade between the two countries.

The visit comes just days after an incendiary outburst from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, alleging “racist” mistreatment of Muslims in Israel and calling for a mass pilgrimage to al Aksa mosque on Har HaBayis.

In 2016, exports of goods to Turkey sank 35 percent to $625 million, following a 40 percent decline in 2015. However, with formal diplomatic relations recently restored, there is reason to be hopeful for a swift upswing in bilateral trade.