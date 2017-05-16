Ban Issued on Protests Outside Private Homes of Public Figures

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 12:45 pm |

Israel Police Chief Roni Alsheich. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Officials on the public payroll are legitimate targets for criticism and protest, but they still have a right to privacy, and that means protests will no longer be permitted outside their homes when an official venue is available.

Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich issued a directive to prohibit protests from being staged outside the homes of elected officials and senior public figures, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

Over the years, loud and angry protests have often been held near the private residences of various public officials. Most recently, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and Minister of Education Naftali Bennett were the targets of such protests. In Bennett’s case, dozens of parents and children gathered outside Bennett’s home in Raanana during Shabbos to protest the rescheduling of the Lag BaOmer vacation day.

According to Alsheich’s directive, such demonstrations will only be allowed in cases in which the official does not have an office out of which he or she works.

In his directive, Alsheich cited a High Court: “The recent ruling states that as a rule, demonstrations or protest rallies should not be held near the private residences of public figures when there is an effective alternative. Currently, the attorney general is working on amending the directive on this matter and the police will act in accordance with the established guidelines.”