Regional Briefs – May 15, 2017

Ex-VP Joe Biden Getting Own Ice Cream Flavor

SYRACUSE – Former Vice President Joe Biden, the nation’s most high-profile ice cream lover, is getting his own flavor, the Cornell Daily Sun reported. Cornell University is working on naming a flavor by the time he speaks at their commencement this month. The five finalists are Biden’s Chocolate Bites, Bits n’ Biden, Big Red, White & Biden, Not Your Average Joe’s Chocolate Chip or Uncle Joe’s Chocolate Chip.

NY Bill Would Raise Penalties For Harming Police Animals

ALBANY – Intentionally causing serious physical injury to a police dog or horse would be a felony under legislation by Sen. Catharine Young (R-Olean), The Associated Press reported. Mitchell’s Law is named for a Jamestown police German shepherd that suffered life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect last November.

Family Says JetBlue Kicked Them Off Plane Over Cake

NEW YORK – A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday were crushed when JetBlue kicked them off the plane for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin, the Daily News reported. The airline said the cake was stowed in a bin reserved for safety equipment and the family refused multiple requests to remove them.

Falling Tree Limb Kills Man During Barbecue

PASSAIC, N.J. – A tree limb struck by lightning fell Sunday night, killing a 28-year-old Mexican man and injuring several other people during a barbecue, The Associated Press reported. A fast-moving storm with strong winds and heavy rains was pounding the area at the time.

Christie Introduces Plan to Use Lottery for Pensions

TRENTON – Gov. Chris Christie unveiled legislation Thursday for his plan to dedicate lottery revenues to address New Jersey’s woefully underfunded public worker pension plans, The Associated Press reported. The state says it would immediately reduce unfunded obligations by $13.5 billion to teachers, public employees, and police and firefighters.