Rebbetzin Miriam Treger, A”h

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5:31 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Torah world was saddened with the passing of Rebbetzin Miriam Treger, daughter of Posek Hador Hagaon Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, zt”l, and widow of Hagaon Harav Yehudah Aryeh Treger, zt”l, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Eitz Chaim in Antwerp. She passed away Monday morning in Yerushalayim’s Shaarei Zedek hospital, at the age of 80.

The Rebbetzin was born in Adar 5697/1937, to her illustrious parents, Hagaon Harav Shlomo Zalman and Rebbetzin Chayah Rivkah Auerbach.

It was in this home that she saw the values of Torah learning and, emulating her mother, Rebbetzin Treger, exemplified kol kvodah bas melech penimah, as her life was one of total subservience and devotion to her husband and his Torah study, notably on behalf of the yeshivah and its students.

In 1957, she married Harav Yehudah Aryeh Treger.

At the young age of 28, Rav Yehudah Aryeh was invited by Harav Chaim Kreiswirth, zt”l, to assume the position of Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Etz Chaim, commonly known by the Antwerp suburb in which it is located, Wilrijk. The young couple left Eretz Yisrael, with tremendous dedication, to spend over fifty years disseminating Torah in Belgium.

In later years, they moved into the main Jewish community of Antwerp, where Rav Treger delivered many popular shiurim daily to local residents, raising the level of Torah study in the celebrated kehillah.

Rav Treger was niftar on 24 Nissan 5775/2015.

Rebbetzin Treger is survived by her sons, Rabbi Shimon Shalom and Rabbi Yitzchok; her daughters, Mrs. Tzivia Lorencz, Mrs. Chagit Grylak, Mrs. Ayala Rosengarten, Mrs. Rachel Schreiber, Mrs. Naomi Reichenbach, Mrs. Tamar Reiss, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brothers, Hagaon Harav Shmuel Auerbach, Hagaon Harav Avraham Dov Auerbach, Hagaon Harav Mordechai Auerbach, Hagaon Harav Azriel Auerbach, Hagaon Harav Meir Simcha Auerbach, and her sisters, Rebbetzin Rachel Goldberg, wife of Hagaon Harav Zalman Nechemia Goldberg and Mrs. Malka Borodianski, wife of Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Yeucham Borodianski.

Her levayah is to be held at 3:30 p.m. from the Beis Yisrael shul in the Ezras Torah neighborhood to Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi zichrah baruch.