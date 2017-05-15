NYC Council Speaker Backs Chaim Deutsch Reelection Bid

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8:51 pm |

BROOKLYN - The speaker of the New York City Council on Monday announced her support for Councilman Chaim Deutsch’s reelection bid.

Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, a Manhattan Democrat, said “Chaim has the experience, compassion and dedication that South Brooklyn families need in their councilman.”

Deutsch, who is running for a second term for his Midwood district, faces Kalman Yeger, a member of the local community board, in the Democratic primary. Yeger has not yet officially announced his candidacy but held a fundraiser earlier this month.

The primary is Sept. 12.