NYC Bill of Rights For Freelance Writers Takes Effect

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8:49 pm |

NEW YORK - A law requiring employers to give freelance writers a written contract and timely payments went into effect Monday in New York City.

The Freelance Isn’t Free Act is the first of its kind in the country, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. The city has about 500,000 freelancers.

“Freelancers aren’t free,” de Blasio said. “It’s now the law in New York City that they be paid on time, have the written contracts they deserve and have the tools to defend their rights.”

A freelance worker is defined as any individual hired or retained as an independent contractor to provide services for compensation. The law requires contracts worth $800 in any 120-day period to be in writing and protects the workers against retaliation.