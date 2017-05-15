Caves Uncovered from Bar Kochva Period

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7:32 pm |

Burgin ruins in Adullam Park, where ancient caves have been uncovered from the Bar Kochva period. (Israel Antiquities Authority)

YERUSHALAYIM - During the very week of Lag BaOmer, Israeli archeologists have uncovered for the first time hideout caves from the period of the Bar Kochva Revolt in the Burgin ruins in Adullam Park.

The archeologists uncovered beautiful, extensive, hidden tunnels under structures of the village experts believe date to the Bayis Sheini, the Roman and Byzantian periods.

The settlement was based on two levels, a ground level and an underground level. The latter was a multi-purpose structure, for storage, protection from storms, and in particular, for use as a water supply in cisterns.

During the revolt against Rome in the Bar Kochva period, the underground caves were converted for military purposes.