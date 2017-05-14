Regional Briefs – May 14, 2017

Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 8:08 pm |

Man Who Harassed Trump Out of Jail After 3 Years

NEW YORK – A man jailed in 2014 for harassing Donald Trump was released from jail Thursday after three years, the Daily News reported. Prosecutors objected to the release of Frank Monte, 46, saying he should be viewed as a threat.

6 Dogs That Sniff Out Arsonists Graduate

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. – Six dogs trained to sniff out flammable liquids graduated Friday from the state Academy of Fire Science and are being assigned to help fire investigators, The Associated Press reported. The dogs just completed an eight-week Canine Accelerant Detection course.

Man Arrested for Running A Used Textbook Scam

BUFFALO – A man was arrested Thursday for running a used textbook scheme, renting textbooks from websites and selling them on eBay, The Associated Press reported. Jeffrey Tomasik used aliases and at least 20 online accounts. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Deal, N.J. Drops Proposal For Beach Parking Fees

DEAL, N.J. – The town of Deal nixed plans to require parking permits costing $100 for the summer or $50 a month on streets with beach access points, the Asbury Park Press reported. The town may now consider a $10 daily parking fee.

Home Aide Indicted After Caught on Hidden Camera

TRENTON – A home health aide captured on hidden camera abusing an Alzheimer’s patient was indicted by a grand jury, The Associated Press reported. Carla Caraballo, 59, was caring for the 91-year-old woman in 2016 when the patient fell and hit her head. Caraballo did not come to her aid.

Owners Who Burned Diner For Insurance Get Probation

NEWTON, N.J. – The owners of a diner who burned it down to collect insurance money were spared prison terms on Friday but were sentenced to five years probation, The Associated Press reported. The diner, owned by Tina Diakos, 49, and Ozkan Cengiz, 40, had been suffering financially.